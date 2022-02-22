Left Menu

Suspected LeT militant arrested in J-K's Bandipora

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT militant in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora district, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:46 IST
Suspected LeT militant arrested in J-K's Bandipora
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said. They identified him as Danish Shah alias Haris, a resident of Elahipora.

''Based on specific inputs regarding the movement of a terrorist in Aloosa area of Bandipora, police, along with the Army and CRPF, established a special joint checkpoint in the area,'' a police spokesman said.

During checking of pedestrians and vehicles, Danish, upon noticing the joint forces, tried to flee towards the orchards but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party, he said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol and a grenade, were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is working at the behest of Pakistan-based Lashkar handlers Samama alias Ali and Hilal Sheikh, the spokesman said.

Shah was currently arranging travel documents to visit Pakistan for obtaining specialised arms training, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022