Ukraine says partners are 'finally' listening on Russia sanctions, will ask for more weapons
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:09 IST
Ukraine is cautiously optimistic that its allies are finally listening to Kyiv about the need to impose sanctions on Russia and that Russia had been wrongfooted by being sanctioned sooner than expected, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a briefing, Kuleba said he would have more talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and that separately he had contacted Britain and other countries with additional requests for weapons.
