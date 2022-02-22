Left Menu

UK says G7 foreign ministers agreed coordinated escalatory sanctions on Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:29 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign ministers from the G7 agreed a package of escalatory sanctions in response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Twitter.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers strongly condemn Russia's violation of their international commitments. We agreed a strong package of coordinated escalatory sanctions in response," Truss said following a call between the ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

