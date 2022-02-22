UK says G7 foreign ministers agreed coordinated escalatory sanctions on Russia

Foreign ministers from the G7 agreed a package of escalatory sanctions in response to Russia's actions towards Ukraine, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Twitter.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers strongly condemn Russia's violation of their international commitments. We agreed a strong package of coordinated escalatory sanctions in response," Truss said following a call between the ministers.

