Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the countrys parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.Putins letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.
Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence. It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east — and the U.S. called it an invasion.
Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.
