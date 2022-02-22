Left Menu

Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the countrys parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.Putins letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the country's parliament on Tuesday for a permission to use military force outside the country.

Putin's letter to the upper house of parliament would formalize a Russian military deployment to rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a day after the Russian leader recognized their independence. It may also herald Putin's intention to launch a broader attack on Ukraine. Western leaders earlier said Russian troops had moved into the country's east — and the U.S. called it an invasion.

Lawmakers are expected to quickly rubber-stamp Putin's request during a session Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

