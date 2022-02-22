Left Menu

MP: Unable to repay loan taken to play online games, man hangs self in Indore

Jitendra Vaskle 25, a resident of Indrapuri hostel, hanged himself from the railing of the hostels stairs late Monday night, Ramprasad Malviya, assistant sub-inspector ASI of Bhawarkuan police station said.A suicide note found in Vaskles pocket said he had taken a loan to play some online games that offered prize money. But he kept on losing money in these games and failed to repay the loan.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:39 IST
A 25-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Indore after failing to repay money he had taken to play online games, police said on Tuesday. Jitendra Vaskle (25), a resident of Indrapuri hostel, hanged himself from the railing of the hostel's stairs late Monday night, Ramprasad Malviya, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bhawarkuan police station said.

''A suicide note found in Vaskle's pocket said he had taken a loan to play some online games that offered prize money. But he kept on losing money in these games and failed to repay the loan. The loan amount has not been mentioned in the note,'' he said.

Malviya said Vaskle, whose parents work in Maharashtra, was studying in te Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA) course and was also working as a security guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

