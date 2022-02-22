Putin ratifies treaties with breakaway Ukrainian regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified friendship treaties with two Moscow-backed Ukrainian breakaway republics on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
Russia has said the step allows it to build military bases there, deploy troops, agree a joint defence posture and tighten economic integration. The move comes amid a crisis over a huge Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an invasion, which Moscow denies planning.
