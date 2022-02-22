Russia continues to plan for Ukraine attack, Stoltenberg says
Russia has not stopped planning for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since recognising the independence of separatist enclaves, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. "Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. it's never too late not to attack," he added.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:46 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Russia has not stopped planning for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since recognising the independence of separatist enclaves, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "We continue to call on Russia to step back ... it's never too late not to attack," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jens Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hard-hit by COVID pandemic, NYC's Chinatown hopeful for new year
NATO considers bolstering allies if Russian troops stay in Belarus
NATO considers bolstering allies if Russian troops stay in Belarus
NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says
UK's Johnson wants to offer Russia reassurance about NATO