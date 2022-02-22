Russia's upper house grants Putin request to use troops in eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:47 IST
Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve a request by President Vladimir Putin to deploy Russia's armed forces abroad for what it described as a peacekeeping mission in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
The decision takes immediate effect, one of the lawmakers said as they discussed the motion.
