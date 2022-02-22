Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Updated: 22-02-2022 21:51 IST
Russia's upper house of parliament has given President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country.
That could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.
