Assam govt employee held for accepting bribe

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam police on Tuesday caught red-handed an employee of the health department while was he was allegedly accepting a bribe. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team arrested Bhupen Borah, Dealing Assistant, who is posted in the office of the Joint Director Health Services, Sonitpur, Tezpur. Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam police said that on the basis of a complaint alleging demanding of bribe, a trap was laid in Tezpur on Tuesday at around 12.35 pm by a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam and caught Bhupen Borah red-handed after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant. "The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of Bhupen Borah in presence of independent witnesses. Bhupen Borah had demanded bribe from the complainant for providing the Form-16 Certificate to the complainant. He had also demanded bribe from many Grade-III employees of Sonitpur district under the administrative control of the Joint Director Health Services, Sonitpur," Rajib Saikia said.

A case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended 2018) against Bhupen Borah. The apprehended accused person is being brought to the ACB Police Station for further action as per law. The Assam police CPRO said that the investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

