Sweden says to hold marine exercises in Baltics with JEF alliance

Sweden will participate in a marine exercise in the Baltic Sea with the nations that are part of the JEF military alliance, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said after a meeting in London. "It is both a security policy statement and a signal that we can work together, that we can increase our military capacity together and that we want to cooperate with each other to counteract crisis situations of different types," Hultqvist told reporters during a news conference.

JEF is a multinational force of northern European nations made up of the UK, Denmark, the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)