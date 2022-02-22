Left Menu

Sweden says to hold marine exercises in Baltics with JEF alliance

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:10 IST
Sweden will participate in a marine exercise in the Baltic Sea with the nations that are part of the JEF military alliance, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said after a meeting in London. "It is both a security policy statement and a signal that we can work together, that we can increase our military capacity together and that we want to cooperate with each other to counteract crisis situations of different types," Hultqvist told reporters during a news conference.

JEF is a multinational force of northern European nations made up of the UK, Denmark, the Baltic states, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

