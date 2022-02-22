Russia continues to plan for Ukraine attack, Stoltenberg says

Russia has not stopped planning for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine since recognising the independence of separatist enclaves, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

"We continue to call on Russia to step back ... it's never too late not to attack," he added.

