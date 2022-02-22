Putin says Ukraine's Minsk peace process is finished, blames Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Minsk peace agreement on Ukraine no longer existed and that there was nothing left to fulfil, but he blamed Kyiv instead of Moscow for killing it off.

He made the comments at a news conference in Moscow a day after he formally recognised two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Putin said that Moscow had recognised the two breakaway republics within the boundaries of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, swathes of which are controlled by Ukrainian government forces.

