Gurugram police arrest 6 interstate vehicle-lifters from R'than

The Gurugram police busted an interstate gang of vehicle-lifters from Jaipur, who had recently allegedly killed a cab driver in order to rob his car. The arrested accused are identified as gang leader Vishal, a resident of Delhi, his girlfriend Rekha, Vinod, Jitu, Ravi and Rahul, residents of Muana village in Jaipur. While the Gurugram police handed over the five gang members, including the woman, to Jaipur police, for investigating the murder case, they took Rahul to Gurugram and recovered the stolen car from his possession.

Police said the gang members used to rob cars and later sell their parts in Rajasthan. On Sunday night, they had allegedly shot dead a 53-year-old cab driver named Arjun and decamped with the car. Arjun, a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi, worked as a driver for a Delhi Cantonment-based transporter and ferried the staff of private airlines from the airport after completion of their shifts.

His body was recovered from the Southern Peripheral Road on Monday. Police said the arrested people have confessed to the killing.

“In the murder of cab driver Arjun, accused Vishal and Rahul were involved. We are questioning Rahul and will take him on remand after producing in a city court by tomorrow,” inspector Dinkar Yadav, the investigating officer, said.

