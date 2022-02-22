Former GNLA chief Champion Sangma, 2 others arrested with fake currency notes

Left Menu

A former police officer-turned-militant of Meghalaya who is also dabbling in politics was arrested by Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday with fake Indian currency notes. 3 persons, Champion Sangma, Gohanch Sangma Cherian Momin all residents of Meghalaya, who received the purported FICN worth 15 lakhs, were arrested, police said in a Tweet.However, the pack had fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 10,000 and the rest was white paper.

Updated: 22-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:34 IST
A former police officer-turned-militant of Meghalaya who is also dabbling in politics was arrested by Assam Police in Guwahati on Tuesday with fake Indian currency notes. Two of his aides were also arrested in the operation carried out by Basistha Police Station of the city, police said.

“Spl squad & an EGPD team from Basistha PS busted a FICN scam. 3 persons, Champion Sangma, Gohanch Sangma & Cherian Momin all residents of Meghalaya, who received the purported FICN worth ₹15 lakhs, were arrested,” police said in a Tweet.

However, the pack had fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 10,000 and the rest was white paper. Champion Sangma was a former policeman in Meghalaya, who had taken up arms against the government and formed the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) which was disbanded in 2018 when the leaders and members of the group returned to the mainstream.

Cherian was his close associate and they later founded an NGO, Achik Holistic Awakening Movement, but both left its fold in December last year to join the Congress.

