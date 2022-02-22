Left Menu

Pvt tutor arrested for killing girl for resisting his sexual assault bid: Police

PTI | Kota | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:50 IST
Pvt tutor arrested for killing girl for resisting his sexual assault bid: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man giving private tuition to a class 9 girl here in Kota has been arrested on charges of strangulating her to death for her resistance to his sexual assault bid, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Gaurav Jain, a resident of a colony under the Rampura city police station area, was arrested in Gurugram on Monday night after being on the run for the last eight days and hiding in various places, Kota city Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

Jain had been travelling to various places in the country including Haridwar, Dehradun, Agra, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bodh Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi and Vrandavan, Shekhawat said adding that the accused used to spend his nights travelling in buses and resting at bus stands during the day. As the girl resisted his sexual assault bid, Jain strangled her to death, fearing that she would disclose his act to her parents, the SP said, adding he subsequently sneaked out of her home wearing her dress.

Following his arrest on charges of murder and various offences under the POCSO Act, Jain was on Tuesday produced before a magisterial court which remanded him in police custody for his interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022