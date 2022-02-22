Pvt tutor arrested for killing girl for resisting his sexual assault bid: Police

A 28-year-old man giving private tuition to a class 9 girl here in Kota has been arrested on charges of strangulating her to death for her resistance to his sexual assault bid, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Gaurav Jain, a resident of a colony under the Rampura city police station area, was arrested in Gurugram on Monday night after being on the run for the last eight days and hiding in various places, Kota city Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

Jain had been travelling to various places in the country including Haridwar, Dehradun, Agra, Gorakhpur, Patna, Bodh Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi and Vrandavan, Shekhawat said adding that the accused used to spend his nights travelling in buses and resting at bus stands during the day. As the girl resisted his sexual assault bid, Jain strangled her to death, fearing that she would disclose his act to her parents, the SP said, adding he subsequently sneaked out of her home wearing her dress.

Following his arrest on charges of murder and various offences under the POCSO Act, Jain was on Tuesday produced before a magisterial court which remanded him in police custody for his interrogation.

