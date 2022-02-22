Left Menu

Sweden says to hold marine exercises in Baltics with military allies

Sweden will participate in a marine exercise in the Baltic Sea with the nations that are part of a northern European military force, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said after a meeting in London. The United States and its European allies announced fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the deployment of Russian "peacekeeping" troops there.

Sweden says to hold marine exercises in Baltics with military allies

Sweden will participate in a marine exercise in the Baltic Sea with the nations that are part of a northern European military force, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said after a meeting in London.

The United States and its European allies announced fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered the deployment of Russian "peacekeeping" troops there. "It is both a security policy statement and a signal that we can work together, that we can increase our military capacity together and that we want to cooperate with each other to counteract crisis situations of different types," Hultqvist told a news conference.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a grouping made of Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. "The invasion of Ukraine was started in 2014 and it is now continuing through the measures that Russia has taken and that is a breach of all international law," Hultqvist said, adding that Sweden was preparing to increase aid to Ukraine.

The marine exercise is designed to safeguard free navigation of the Baltic, Hultqvist said without elaborating on the timing of the drill.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

