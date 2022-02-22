Italy preparing financial aid for Ukraine, foreign minister says
Reuters | Rome
The Italian government is preparing financial aid for Ukraine, whose economy has been badly hit by the on-going crisis with Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.
"We are building a roadmap to provide financial aid to Ukraine, which is in obvious difficulty at the moment," Di Maio said in a video statement after a conference call with his counterparts in the Group of Seven industrialised nations.
