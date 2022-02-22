Preacher, follower booked for rape in UP's Vrindavan

A religious preacher and one of his followers were booked for rape after a nursing student alleged that they took sexual advantage of her on different occasions.

No arrests have been made as the matter is being investigated, Vrindavan Kotwali inspector Ajai Kaushal said.

The FIR was registered on Monday evening only after the woman took to social media and threatened to immolate herself in front of the office of the senior superintendent of police, sources said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was being raped since March 20, 2018.

According to the woman, on the said date, she was seated with her boyfriend Puspendra Shukla at his residence. On seeing this, his father Devendra Shukla chased him out, after which he allegedly not only raped her but also made a video of the act.

The woman alleged that Devendra raped her on multiple occasions by threatening to leak the video and kill her if she did not co-operate.

Devendra later promised her a job and took her to preacher Karshni Nagendra Maharaj in Vrindavan.

On July 7, 2020, preacher Nagendra raped her and he, too, recorded the act, the woman alleged in her complaint.

Further, she said that the police in Vrindavan snatched her mobile phone containing vital proof when she approached them to file a complaint on February 15. She also said that the police, instead of taking her complaint, chose to take complaints against her from Devendra and Nagendra.

Deputy superintendent of police Praveen Mullick later took her statement based on which an FIR was registered at the Vrindavan Kotwali, a police source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)