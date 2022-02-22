Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine, citing threats
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:25 IST
Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats it has received.
The ministry said Tuesday Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding that they will be evacuated “in the nearest time.” The move follows Russia's recognition of Ukraine's rebel regions and the Russian parliament's vote to grant President Vladimir Putin a permission to use military force in Ukraine.
