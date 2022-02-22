Left Menu

Woman, 2 daughters run over by train in Rajasthan

The womans family members were informed about the matter and the bodies were shifted to Beawar government hospital mortuary, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:30 IST
Woman, 2 daughters run over by train in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two minor daughters were run over by a goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday evening.

However, it is not clear whether it is a case of suicide or accident, Beawar police station SHO Sanjay said.

“The woman identified as Maya Bhopa, aged 30, was with her two daughters and a son when the incident occurred. The son, aged one-and-a-half years, was unhurt while the three were killed,” he said.

They were residents of Dudu in Jaipur district and were currently living in Beawar area in a hut, the official said. When the police traced her husband based on the phone number, he was found in an inebriated state, Sanjay said. The woman's family members were informed about the matter and the bodies were shifted to Beawar government hospital mortuary, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022