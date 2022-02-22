Left Menu

The EU ready to take more actions against Russia if needed, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:36 IST
The European Union is ready to take further action against Russia if Moscow keeps on ramping up its military activity in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, She spoke shortly after the EU's foreign ministers agreed to sanction 27 Russians and entities after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, as well as banks, the defence sector and limiting Russian access to European capital markets.

"Our action today is a response to Russia's aggressive behavior", von der Leyen said during a press conference. "If Russia continues to escalate this crisis that it has created, we are ready to take further action in response", she added, also stressing the need for the EU to be less dependent on Russia for gas.

