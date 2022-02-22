Left Menu

Terrorist associate arrested with grenade in Jammu

An alleged over ground worker of The Resistance Front TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT outfit, was arrested by the police and a grenade recovered here, officials said.The timely arrest of the suspect foiled the terrorists plan to carry out a grenade attack in the winter capital Jammu, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:45 IST
Terrorist associate arrested with grenade in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged over ground worker of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, was arrested by the police and a grenade recovered here, officials said.

The timely arrest of the suspect foiled the terrorists' plan to carry out a grenade attack in the winter capital Jammu, the officials said. Shakir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Harpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district, was picked up on specific information by the police from the Narwal area in the outskirts of the city, they said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Naikoo was working as an over ground worker of TRF and was assigned the task to carry out a grenade attack in the city, they said.

He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, the officials said, adding that he was being questioned. Some more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022