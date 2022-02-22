Terrorist associate arrested with grenade in Jammu
An alleged over ground worker of The Resistance Front TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT outfit, was arrested by the police and a grenade recovered here, officials said.The timely arrest of the suspect foiled the terrorists plan to carry out a grenade attack in the winter capital Jammu, the officials said.
An alleged over ground worker of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, was arrested by the police and a grenade recovered here, officials said.
The timely arrest of the suspect foiled the terrorists' plan to carry out a grenade attack in the winter capital Jammu, the officials said. Shakir Ahmad Naikoo, a resident of Harpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district, was picked up on specific information by the police from the Narwal area in the outskirts of the city, they said. Preliminary investigations revealed that Naikoo was working as an over ground worker of TRF and was assigned the task to carry out a grenade attack in the city, they said.
He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act, the officials said, adding that he was being questioned. Some more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure.
