Process initiated to withdraw 17 out of 54 cases registered by Delhi Police during farm law protests

The process has been initiated to withdraw 17 out of 54 cases registered by the Delhi Police during the anti-farm law protests at the borders of the city, including one connected to the violence on Republic Day last year, officials said on Tuesday.

The protesters, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, laid siege at Delhi borders in November 2020, demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws enacted by Parliament. The protest ended in December 2021 after the legislations were repealed.

The Centre had also agreed to the demand of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of agitating farmer unions, for withdrawal of cases registered against the protesters between November 2020 and December 2021.

The Delhi Police has identified 17 out of 54 cases registered between November 2020 and December 2021 for withdrawal of prosecution against the accused.

''A file of the cases to be withdrawn has been sent by the L-G Office to the Delhi government for necessary action. The approval of the Delhi government was pending as the minister concerned was unavailable due to campaigning for state assembly polls,'' official sources said.

Most of the cases were registered for violation of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during the over one-year-long anti-farm law stir.

The protesting farmers in convoys of tractors had entered the national capital on Republic Day last year leading to violence and vandalism on the roads as well as the Red Fort situated in walled city.

One of the cases identified to be withdrawn pertained to about 200-300 protesters and 25 tractors reaching the Red Fort and entering it through the Lahori Gate, resulting in damage to ticket counters, doorframe metal detectors and baggage scanners at the monument.

Another case was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station in north east Delhi against protesting farmers entering Delhi from the side of Loni border with Uttar Pradesh, riding 150-175 tractors and obstructing policemen from discharging their duty and assaulting them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)