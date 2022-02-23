Left Menu

Israeli troops kill West Bank boy, army says they shot firebomber

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber. The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel. The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars.

Reuters | Bethlehem | Updated: 23-02-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 01:18 IST
Israeli troops kill West Bank boy, army says they shot firebomber
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in an incident the army described as the shooting of a firebomber. The boy killed in al-Khader village, near Bethlehem, was 14, the ministry said in a statement, urging an international investigation of Israel.

The army said soldiers deployed nearby saw three people throwing firebombs at passing cars. "The troops operated to stop them, firing at one of the suspects," its statement said, adding that he died of his wounds despite them providing first aid. Reuters could not immediately locate independent witnesses to the incident.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering violence since U.S.-sponsored peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022