Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden announced the US was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the “beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” “None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine, the US President said. And he said more sanctions could be on the way if Putin proceeds further.
Biden said he was also moving additional US troops to the Baltic states on NATO's eastern flank bordering Russia.
Biden joined the 27 European Union members who unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin's
- NATO
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- Putin
- Russian
- Baltic
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
US and Russia clash over use and impact of UN sanctions
Russian rouble hits near 4-week high after Putin-Macron talks