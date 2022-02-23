Left Menu

Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store

An armed person was holed up in Amsterdams Apple Store with at least one hostage Tuesday night in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside.Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking but declined to give more details about the situation in the popular store.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 23-02-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 02:32 IST
Armed suspect holds hostage at Amsterdam Apple Store

An armed person was holed up in Amsterdam's Apple Store with at least one hostage Tuesday night in an hours-long standoff with scores of police massed outside.

Police said several people had managed to leave the building during the hostage-taking but declined to give more details about the situation in the popular store. Local newspaper Het Parool reported that “dozens” of people were able to leave. Earlier Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialised) units to bring the situation under control.” Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital's main shopping streets.

As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. The police asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.” Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands did not respond to requests seeking comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022