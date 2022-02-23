Left Menu

U.S. approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 bln for defense HQ

23-02-2022
The U.S. State Department approved a potential foreign military sale to the government of Kuwait of design and construction of the Kuwait defense ministry headquarters complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the U.S. Defense Department said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Implementation of the proposed acquisition will require the assignment of up to additional U.S. government or U.S. contractor representatives to Kuwait for a duration of up to seven years to provide construction management and oversight, the Defense Department said.

No principal contractor has been identified for this acquisition, the U.S. Defense Department added.

