On Ukraine tensions, U.N. chief concerned by 'perversion of peacekeeping'

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:50 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was "concerned about the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" after Moscow ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine to "keep the peace." "When troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all," Guterres told reporters.

The United States has dismissed Russia's justification to deploy troops as "peacekeepers" as "nonsense."

