Images show new deployment of military vehicles in Belarus -Maxar
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 04:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 04:49 IST
Satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private U.S. company said on Tuesday.
The images also showed a new field hospital and heavy equipment transporters in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.
