Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S.' Blinken cancels meeting with Lavrov, says Russian moves are 'rejection of diplomacy'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov planned for Thursday after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities. Blinken said he had agreed to meet with Lavrov, his counterpart, only if Russia did not invade Ukraine.

Rift leaves Spain's main opposition party in tatters, No. 2 quits

The secretary general of Spain's main opposition People's Party (PP) resigned on Tuesday in a snowballing internal conflict that could further undermine the conservatives' popularity and play into the hands of the rising far-right Vox. "I have decided to leave the post," the party's No. 2 official, Teodoro Garcia Egea, told La Sexta TV channel late at night.

Canada announces first round of economic sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the Ukraine separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. The United States, the European Union, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will punish Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.

Eighteen civilians killed in west Niger attack, government says

Eighteen civilians were killed when their transport vehicle came under attack in a part of western Niger frequently targeted by Islamist militants, the government said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Alkassoum Indatou attributed Sunday's attack in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Mali, to "armed bandits, aboard several motorcycles, who have not yet been identified."

Man with gun takes hostage or hostages at Amsterdam Apple store -police

Dutch police said on Tuesday they had sent special units to a central square in Amsterdam because a man with a gun had taken one or more people hostage at an Apple store there. Several video clips on broadcaster AT5's website appeared to show a person being held in the store at gunpoint.

Salvadoran women freed from jail after abortion convictions seek clemency for others

Four Salvadoran women recently freed from prison after a judicial review of their convictions for aggravated homicide following miscarriages called on Tuesday for another 12 women being prosecuted in El Salvador under similar circumstances to have their charges quashed. The four women - Kenia, Evelyn, Karen and Elsy, who asked to be identified by their first names because they feared for their safety - were each sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for aggravated homicide following miscarriages. They served seven to 13 years of their respective sentences and were all freed from December to February after authorities reviewed their cases.

West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour. The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, which they say has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has denied planning an invasion.

1,200-year-old remains of sacrificed adults, kids unearthed in Peru

Peruvian archeologists have unearthed eight children and 12 adults apparently sacrificed around 800-1,200 years ago, they said on Tuesday, in a major dig at the pre-Incan Cajamarquilla complex east of Lima. The remains were outside an underground tomb where the team from Peru's San Marcos University found in November an ancient mummy thought to be a VIP bound with ropes, in a fetal position.

Analysis-Putin moves on Donbass but signals deeper designs on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has shifted the Ukraine crisis into a new, more dangerous phase with a barrage of words and actions that suggest his ultimate aims go far deeper than extending Russian sway over two struggling separatist regions. Putin signed friendship treaties on Monday night with the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics proclaimed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in a move denounced as illegal by the West and met with immediate sanctions, including on Russian banks and a major new gas pipeline.

Argentine bishop had porn on phone, priest says at second day of abuse trial

An Argentine bishop requested massages from young men studying to be priests and stored pornographic photos on his phone, witnesses testified on Tuesday on the second day of the cleric's trial for sex abuse. The judiciary in Salta issued a statement summarizing the testimony on Tuesday, part of an unprecedented trial in Argentina that is the latest case of alleged sex abuse to rock the Roman Catholic church in one of its Latin American strongholds. The trial is being held behind closed doors.