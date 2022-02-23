Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Maine COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, rebuffing for the second time a group of plaintiffs who sought a religious exemption. The justices rejected a request made on behalf of unnamed plaintiffs identifying themselves as Maine healthcare workers who objected to the vaccinations on religious grounds. The court in November rejected an emergency request by the same plaintiffs seeking to prevent Maine from enforcing the mandate against them. They are represented by a Christian legal advocacy group.

Annual conservative gathering puts Trump's sway vs rising DeSantis under scrutiny

The leading photo on the website of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the annual get-together of American rightwing notables, is of a grinning Donald Trump. When the conference kicks off in Orlando, Florida, this week, the former president will be counting on an adoring crowd to cement his dominance of the Republican Party ahead of November's congressional elections - as well as a potential presidential run in 2024.

Ahmaud Arbery's family fought for a trial that made racism central to his murder

For months, local prosecutors took no action after three white men jumped in their trucks and chased Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black jogger, through their Georgia neighborhood before shooting him to death. It was only after a video of Arbery's final moments on Feb. 23, 2020 surfaced in May of that year that Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52 were charged. In late November the three were convicted of murder in a state trial.

U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records.

Two winter systems blast the U.S. with heavy snow, gusty winds

Two major winter storms will dump heavy snow and blow fierce winds in the Midwest, New England and Southwestern United States on Tuesday and into the next couple of days, wreaking havoc on road travel while improving ski conditions in parts of Colorado. One system was expected to bring more than a foot of snow and wind gusts of more than 40 miles (64 km) an hour to an area from California through Nevada and into Colorado from Tuesday through Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Peloton says online services back up after outage

Peloton Interactive Inc said https://status.onepeloton.com on Tuesday an issue that had prevented thousands of users from accessing its bike and treadmill classes had been resolved. More than 5,000 users had reported issues with the fitness products maker's online services earlier in the day on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources.

Minneapolis officers ignored training, lacked 'decency' in Floyd arrest, jury hears

A federal prosecutor told a jury in closing arguments on Tuesday that three former Minneapolis police officers ignored their training and basic human decency by failing to intervene when their colleague knelt on George Floyd's neck during a deadly arrest. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, have all pleaded not guilty to charges they willfully denied Floyd's constitutional right to receive medical aid in police custody during the May 2020 arrest, even as they had what a prosecutor called "front-row seats" to Floyd's murder beside a police car parked in a Minneapolis intersection.

U.S. Supreme Court takes up clash between religion and LGBT rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took up a major new legal fight pitting religious beliefs against LGBT rights, agreeing to hear an evangelical Christian web designer's free speech claim that she cannot be forced under a Colorado anti-discrimination law to produce websites for same-sex marriages. The justices agreed to hear Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith's appeal of a lower court's ruling rejecting her bid for an exemption from a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation and certain other factors. The case follows the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in favor of a Christian Denver-area baker who refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

'Rest in power:' Arbery's killers guilty on all federal hate-crimes charges

The three white men convicted of chasing down and murdering a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, as he was out jogging in their suburban Georgia community, were found guilty on Tuesday of committing federal hate crimes and other offenses in the 2020 killing. A predominantly white jury deliberated for about four hours over two days before returning the verdict against Travis McMichael, 36, his father, former police officer Gregory McMichael, 66, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.

Judge signals Trump may be unable to countersue Jean Carroll in defamation case

A U.S. judge signaled on Tuesday he may not let Donald Trump countersue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s and is suing him for defamation. At a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan suggested it might be futile for Trump to claim that Carroll's lawsuit violated a New York "anti-SLAPP" law protecting free speech, citing several courts that found similar laws did not apply in federal court.