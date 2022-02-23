Left Menu

Teen stabs boy to death over petty row in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:05 IST
Teen stabs boy to death over petty row in Palghar
An 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a teenager to death over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Gorai Pada area of Vasai town where both the boys lived.

The accused allegedly attacked the 16-year-old boy with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot, an official from Mira- Bhayander Vasai-Virar police said.

The victim died on the spot, he said, adding that the body was later sent for postmortem.

Efforts were on to nab the accused. A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

