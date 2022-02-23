Left Menu

ED questions Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Nawab Malik (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The ED on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

The NCP leader arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The ED's move comes after registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, linked alleged illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations, including premises linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Kaskar, who was already in jail, has been arrested by the agency last week. It also questioned Parkar's son.

