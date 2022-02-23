Left Menu

Over 172.68 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States/UTs

More than 172.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the States and Union Territories, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

23-02-2022
More than 172.68 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to the States and Union Territories, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. A balance of more than 10.98 crore vaccination doses is still available with States and Union Territories, added the ministry.

"More than 172.68 crores (1,72,68,90,400) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 10.98 Cr (10,98,57,832) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said a release from the ministry. On Tuesday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 175.83 crores in the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry further added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, it added. (ANI)

