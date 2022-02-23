Left Menu

India reports 15,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, 278 deaths in last 24 hrs; Kerala accounts for 130 deaths

India reported as many as 15,102 fresh COVID-19 infections and 278 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported as many as 15,102 fresh COVID-19 infections and 278 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. With this single-day rise of COVID-19 infections, the country's tally of cases touched 4,28,67,031 in the country. Active cases stand at 1,64,522 which account for 0.38 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry informed that 31,377 fresh recoveries from Coronavirus were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,21,89,887 in India. The recovery rate is currently at 98.42 per cent.

The death toll moved up to 5,12,622. Of the fresh fatalities added today, Kerala accounts for 130 deaths, the state health department informed. Further, the Union Ministry informed that 11,83,438 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 1.28 per cent was observed.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination drive is observed, about 176.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

