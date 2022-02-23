Digital connectivity of villages need of day, will create pool of skilled youth: PM Modi

Digital connectivity of villages is no longer an aspiration but the need of the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. "Digital connectivity of villages is no longer an aspiration but the need of the day. Broadband connectivity will not only provide facilities in the villages, but it will also help in creating a large pool of skilled youth in the villages," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a programme on the Union Budget 2022.

"When the service sector expands with broadband connectivity in the village, the country's potential will increase further. If there are any problems in optical fiber connectivity, then we have to identify them and find solutions," the Prime Minister said. He said that the citizens of the country need to inform the rural population about the proper usage of optical fibre networks.

"We need to identify and solve all optical fibre connectivity issues across the nation's rural areas. We also need to inform the rural population about the proper usage of optical fibre networks in villages that are now connected," he said. In this view, the Prime Minister highlighted that over 40 lakh property cards have been provided under the SWAMITVA Yojana. "A unique land identification PIN and land record registration will further make the process seamless," said PM Modi.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) was launched by Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a Central Sector Scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India. "To achieve 100 per cent target in different schemes, we also have to focus on new technology. So that the projects are also completed faster and there is no compromise with the quality," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar on the Union Budget 2022 on Wednesday. The theme of the programme 'Leaving No Citizen Behind', as per the Ministry of Rural Development's press release, is aimed at bringing industry leaders, policymakers and government officials together to deliberate upon the positive impact of the budget and identify actionable strategies to collectively work towards furthering the common goal of upliftment of everyone, a saturation of each household and village, leaving no one behind. (ANI)

