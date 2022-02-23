Left Menu

Army Chief presents prestigious 'President's Colours' to 4 Para battalions

Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday presented the prestigious Presidents Colours, or Nishan as popularly known in the Army, to four Parachute battalions here. According to officials, the award of Presidents colours is one of the greatest honours bestowed upon a Military Unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace.

Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday presented the prestigious 'President's Colours', or 'Nishan' as popularly known in the Army, to four Parachute battalions here. The four battalions are: 11 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 21 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 23 PARA and 29 PARA. The presentation was preceded by a multi-faith prayer. The 'Colour Presentation Parade' was held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), here. Senior Military officials were also present during the occasion.

The parade also included a display of 'combat free fall' by eight paratroopers. However, the paramotor flying demonstration was cancelled due to heavy winds. According to officials, the award of President's colours is one of the ''greatest honours'' bestowed upon a Military Unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace. It is also known as ′Nishan′.

