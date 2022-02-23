Left Menu

Ukraine says one soldier killed, 6 wounded in separatist shelling

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 11:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday one soldier had been killed and six wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine in the past 24 hours as ceasefire violations remain at a high level.

The military said on its Facebook page it had recorded 96 incidents of shelling by separatists over the past 24 hours compared with 84 a day earlier. It said separatist forces used heavy artillery, mortars and Grad rocket systems.

Ukraine has accused Russia of provoking violence, saying it used it as a pretext to formally recognise eastern Ukraine as independent and move its troops into the region, precipitating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war.

