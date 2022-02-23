Left Menu

ZEEL moves application in NCLT for dismissal of IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:11 IST
ZEEL moves application in NCLT for dismissal of IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has moved an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) requesting the dismissal of the plea filed by private sector lender IndusInd Bank against the company.

IndusInd Bank had moved NCLT claiming a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media & entertainment firm. The petition, to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEEL, has been filed under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

''The Company has on February 21, 2022, filed an interlocutory application before the NCLT, Mumbai Bench for dismissal of IndusInd Bank's petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,'' said ZEEL in a regulatory update.

ZEEL has claimed that the petition by IndusInd Bank is an ''act in breach/violation of the orders dated February 25, 2021, and December 3, 2021, passed by the Delhi High Court''.

Earlier this month, while sharing the details, ZEEL had said it is a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA Guarantee Agreement) entered into with IndusInd Bank Limited for the term-loan facility advanced to another Essel Group firm Siti Networks Ltd.

Siti Networks, formerly known as Wire and Wireless Ltd, is a multi-system operator promoted by media baron Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group.

According to ZEEL, ''the issue of the Company's alleged default under the DSRA Guarantee Agreement, is sub-judice before the Delhi High Court'' in a suit filed by the Company against IndusInd Bank.

''Filing of the said C1RP Application is in breach of the order dated 25th February 2021 as modified by the order of December 3, 2021, passed in the said suit,'' it said, adding ''the Company will therefore be adopting appropriate legal steps in that regard''.

On December 22 last year, ZEEL announced its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI) after signing definitive agreements.

As per the deal, Sony would invest USD 1.575 billion and hold a 52.93 percent stake in the merged entity and Zee the remaining 47.07 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022