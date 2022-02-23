Left Menu

NCP workers stage protest as ED grills party minister Nawab Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:41 IST
NCP workers stage protest as ED grills party minister Nawab Malik
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

NCP workers on Wednesday protested near the party's headquarters, located close to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in south Mumbai, as the agency questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case.

The workers shouted slogans slamming the BJP-led central government and ED.

They said they are with Malik, NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The workers were seen heading towards the ED's office, but were stopped by police personnel near the party's office.

The NCP activists then did a sit-in protest.

''The protest is against the unjust questioning of Nawab Malik as he was exposing the BJP+NCB+CBI+ED nexus on a daily basis. We will not be cowed down. NCP will keep exposing BJP and all central agencies,'' party spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

The ED on Wednesday questioned Minority Affairs Minister Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

The NCP leader arrived at the ED office and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022