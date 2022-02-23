NCP workers stage protest as ED grills party minister Nawab Malik

NCP workers on Wednesday protested near the party's headquarters, located close to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in south Mumbai, as the agency questioned Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case.

The workers shouted slogans slamming the BJP-led central government and ED.

They said they are with Malik, NCP's national spokesperson and the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The workers were seen heading towards the ED's office, but were stopped by police personnel near the party's office.

The NCP activists then did a sit-in protest.

''The protest is against the unjust questioning of Nawab Malik as he was exposing the BJP+NCB+CBI+ED nexus on a daily basis. We will not be cowed down. NCP will keep exposing BJP and all central agencies,'' party spokesperson Sanjay Tatkare said.

The ED on Wednesday questioned Minority Affairs Minister Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, officials said.

The NCP leader arrived at the ED office and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

The ED action comes after the registration of a new case and raids conducted by it on February 15 in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld, illegal property deals and hawala transactions.

