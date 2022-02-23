UK to stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London, Truss says
Britain will stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London after President President Vladimir Putin deployed military forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.
Truss said that if Putin went further and ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine then sanctions would be escalated.
