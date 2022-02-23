Left Menu

China, on Ukraine, says we never think sanctions are best solution

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:53 IST
China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.

