China, on Ukraine, says we never think sanctions are best solution
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- China
China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.
China hopes relevant parties can try to resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and exercise restraint, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready if Russia attacks Ukraine
Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
Beijing 2022 Olympics reports 6 new COVID cases among games personnel
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Olympics-Team USA take proactive approach on mental health at Beijing Games