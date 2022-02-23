Left Menu

STF arrests man with 116 kg ganja in Odisha

Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police arrested one person with 116 kg of ganja on Tuesday from Fategarh.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:00 IST
STF arrests man with 116 kg ganja in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police arrested one person with 116 kg of ganja on Tuesday from Fategarh. A senior official of STF said, "On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by the STF in Dalabehera Sahi under Fategarh police station and one Gagan Behera was arrested for illegal possession of drugs. Other than 116 kg ganja, STF has also recovered a car and other incriminating materials from the accused."

"The accused could not produce any document authorising possession of ganja and will now be produced before the court," added the official. The official added that the case has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022