Left Menu

Limited number of Moderna COVID shots to be available for Spanish citizens in China

A limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots will be made available to Spanish citizens in China, according to a statement on the website of the Spanish foreign ministry.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:20 IST
Limited number of Moderna COVID shots to be available for Spanish citizens in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots will be made available to Spanish citizens in China, according to a statement on the website of the Spanish foreign ministry. The Moderna doses will be used as a booster for those aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination with shots approved by the European Medicines Agency or Chinese vaccines, and there should be at least six months between the booster and the second dose, said the statement published on Tuesday.

China has yet to approve of any foreign COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination is expected to take place in the first week of March and the doses will only be supplied in the city of Beijing, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022