Limited number of Moderna COVID shots to be available for Spanish citizens in China

A limited number of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots will be made available to Spanish citizens in China, according to a statement on the website of the Spanish foreign ministry. The Moderna doses will be used as a booster for those aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination with shots approved by the European Medicines Agency or Chinese vaccines, and there should be at least six months between the booster and the second dose, said the statement published on Tuesday.

China has yet to approve of any foreign COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination is expected to take place in the first week of March and the doses will only be supplied in the city of Beijing, according to the statement.

