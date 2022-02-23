China's Zhenro Properties plans to dispose assets worth up to $644 mln in H1-sources
Cash-strapped Chinese developer Zhenro Properties plans to dispose of assets worth up to 4 billion yuan ($632.73 million) in the first half, three sources with knowledge of the matter.
The firm added that it is in talks with state-owned firms to dispose of the assets. ($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan renminbi)
