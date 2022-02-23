Left Menu

Maha: Jeweller booked for cheating investors in Kalyan

An offence has been registered against the owner of a jewellery store in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly cheating investors of over Rs 1.56 crore, police said on Wednesday. More than 20 persons have allegedly been cheated and the number is likely to grow once the other victims come forward, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:38 IST
Maha: Jeweller booked for cheating investors in Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against the owner of a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating investors of over Rs 1.56 crore, police said on Wednesday. The city police on Tuesday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MIPD) Act against the owner of S Kumar Gold and Diamond in Kalyan, an official said. The jeweller allegedly accepted deposits from investors for a fixed period and promised them lucrative returns, but never returned the invested amount or paid the interest on it, the official from Mahatma Phule chowk police station said.

The accused later closed the shop and absconded, he said, adding that a complaint was lodged by some of the investors. More than 20 persons have allegedly been cheated and the number is likely to grow once the other victims come forward, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022