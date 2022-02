BRIEF-ADX Signs MoU with Kuwait Bourse to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation Between Both Markets - Tweet

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* ABU DHABI SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS SIGNED AN MOU KUWAIT BOURSE AND MAQASA WITH THE AIM OF STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC COOPERATION BETWEEN BOTH MARKETS - ADX TWEET

* ADX SAYS MOU FACILITATES TRADING PROCEDURES AND REGISTRATION OF INVESTORS FROM THE UAE AND KUWAIT - TWEET

