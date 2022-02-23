Left Menu

Mangaluru, Feb 23 Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:16 IST
Mangaluru, Feb 23 Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 47000 to Rs 52000 model Rs 51000 New Supari : Rs 38000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42000 Koka : Rs 25000 to Rs 35000 model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

