Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu
Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor's office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. Turkey launched an investigation into Peker last year. Soon after that, Peker started publishing videos on YouTube in which he detailed alleged corruption among top Turkish officials.
The videos were filmed in the UAE, with which Turkey has recently worked to mend long-strained ties. A spokesperson for the Interpol could not immediately be reached. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor's office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interpol
- Turkey
- YouTube
- Justice Ministry
- Istanbul
- United Arab Emirates
- Turkish
ALSO READ
Turkey says it will not abandon Palestinian support for closer ties to Israel
Voices of discontent spread in Turkey as energy prices surge
Turkey logs 111,096 COVID cases, 231 deaths in 24 hours, ministry says
Turkey says it will not abandon Palestinian support for closer ties to Israel
Turkey says Deutsche Welle, others must obtain licences or have access blocked