Turkey asks UAE to repatriate mob leader Peker -Anadolu

Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor's office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice.

Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a request to the United Arab Emirates to detain and repatriate Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, after the Interpol issued a red notice for him, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. Turkey launched an investigation into Peker last year. Soon after that, Peker started publishing videos on YouTube in which he detailed alleged corruption among top Turkish officials.

The videos were filmed in the UAE, with which Turkey has recently worked to mend long-strained ties. A spokesperson for the Interpol could not immediately be reached. Istanbul Anadolu prosecutor's office did not confirm reports about the Interpol red notice.

